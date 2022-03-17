Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.