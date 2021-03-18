This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees to…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and vari…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and varia…