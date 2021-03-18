 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

