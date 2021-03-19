 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert