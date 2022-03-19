 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

