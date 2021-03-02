Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.