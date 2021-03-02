Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter o…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fo…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, …
This evening in Martinsville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…