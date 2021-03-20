 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert