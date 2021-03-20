This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
