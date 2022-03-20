 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert