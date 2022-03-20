For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
