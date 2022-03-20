Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.