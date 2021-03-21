Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.