 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert