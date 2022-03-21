Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.