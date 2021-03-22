Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
