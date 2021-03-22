 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

