Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.