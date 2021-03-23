Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.