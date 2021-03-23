This evening in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and vari…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is fore…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.