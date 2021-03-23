 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert