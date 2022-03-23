Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast call…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variab…