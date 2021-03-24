 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

