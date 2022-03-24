 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert