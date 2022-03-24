Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds SSW at…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pla…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast call…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variab…