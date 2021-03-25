Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.