For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
