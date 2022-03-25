 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert