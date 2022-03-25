Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.