Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…