Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.