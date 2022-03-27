 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

