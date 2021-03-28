This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is fore…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mart…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…