Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.