This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mart…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…