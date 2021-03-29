 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert