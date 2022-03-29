 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

