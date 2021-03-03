This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville