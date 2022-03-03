 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert