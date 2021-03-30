 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

