This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mart…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…