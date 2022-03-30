 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

