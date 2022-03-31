 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert