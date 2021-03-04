Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.