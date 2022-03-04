 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

