Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…