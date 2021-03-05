 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert