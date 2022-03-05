 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

