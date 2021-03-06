 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert