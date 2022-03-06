 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

