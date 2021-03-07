Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
