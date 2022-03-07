 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

