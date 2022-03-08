 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

