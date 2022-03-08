Martinsville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
March kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.
