Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

