For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
