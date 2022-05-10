May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.