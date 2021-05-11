 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

