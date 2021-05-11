For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ma…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecast…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a m…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorr…