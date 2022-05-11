This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
