May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.