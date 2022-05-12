This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
