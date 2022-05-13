 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

