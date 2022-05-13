This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 …