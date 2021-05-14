Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
