Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
