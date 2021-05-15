 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

