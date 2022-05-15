Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
