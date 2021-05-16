For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
