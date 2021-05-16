May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.