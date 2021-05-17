Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
