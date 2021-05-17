 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

