For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a ho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.