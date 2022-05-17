May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.